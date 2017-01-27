Thieves Posing As Water Department Employees In Irving

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say several thieves are disguising themselves as City of Irving Water Department employees and stealing things out of homes.

James McLellan with Irving Police says the suspects appear to be targeting the elderly, telling them they to have to come inside to do some tests.

“Once inside, one suspect would distract the victim while the other stole property. In one case they stole cash. In another case they stole jewelry,” says McLellan.

He says so far two homes have been hit, and police have learned of several unsuccessful attempts by suspects doing the same thing.

The descriptions of the suspects are varied.

“Water department employees don’t need to come into your house often. But if they do, they will typically be dressed in clothing bearing the City of Irving logo, possess valid City of Irving credentials and drive a City of Irving marked vehicle,” McLellan says.

If you have any questions about a person at your door, call police.

