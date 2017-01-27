CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Trump’s Choice For Labor Secretary Outsourced Jobs

January 27, 2017 5:14 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump vows to keep American jobs in the U.S. But his pick for labor secretary outsourced his company’s technology department to the Philippines.

A filing with the Labor Department shows that Andrew Puzder’s company, CKE Restaurants Inc., laid off about 20 workers from its help desk in 2010 and sent the jobs to an IT firm overseas.

A spokesman says the company still uses that firm — a decision that contradicts Trump’s anti-outsourcing rhetoric and actions during his first week in office.

There’s nothing illegal or even uncommon about outsourcing. CKE says in a statement that it made the move for efficiency reasons.

Democrats are using the filing to argue that Trump’s nominee to lead the Labor Department would not stand up for American jobs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

