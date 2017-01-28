Arlington Police Car Slammed Into During Night Of DWI Arrests

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department says it made 10 driving while intoxicated arrests overnight including a driver who slammed into a patrol car.

The accident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. at the 2100 block of eastbound Interstate 30.

The officer was taken to Arlington Memorial Hospital and was released after suffering minor injuries.

Police arrested 28-year-old Luis Devora for DWI and remains in Arlington jail.

Police say they had a very busy night with making 10 arrests since the department typically makes between four to six arrests during a weekend.

