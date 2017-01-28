Dallas Mayor Addresses DFW Airport Situation Regarding Immigration Order

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings held a press conference Saturday evening to address how Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and the City of Dallas are affected by the recent executive order on immigration signed by President Donald Trump.

Rawlings was concerned with how the order could impact the Dallas area beyond politics.

As countless lives are left in limbo – stranded in airports coast-to-coast – there are new concerns of a trickle effect that could dry up Dallas business.

“If I’m a business person on that trip, and I was told to go home, think i’m going to invest money into business here? I don’t think so,” said Rawlings.

President Trump’s immigration ban is centered around seven predominantly Muslim countries and Rawlings believes it’s bad for business and bad for Dallas.

On a Saturday night filled with growing protests at DFW Airport, Rawlings left a heartfelt message to those who were detained.

“On behalf of the citizens of Dallas, we’re sorry,” said Rawlings.

