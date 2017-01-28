Dallas Residence Suffers Major Damage From 3-Alarm Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas home suffered a major roof collapse after fire crews responded to a fire at the 4900 block of East Side Avenue.

First responders noticed flames coming from all sides of the home just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say there was a single adult male staying in the home as it was undergoing renovations. The man made it out the home safely.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it reached neighboring homes, but the residence where the fire started suffered significant damage including a roof collapse.

There were no other reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

