Theater Director Who Was Brutally Attacked Leaves Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A local theater director who was brutally attacked by two men outside an Uptown Target store left the hospital Saturday morning.

Derek Whitener, an artistic and education director of The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, was hospitalized with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain after the attack.

“He told me just Thursday, he’s healing ahead of schedule,” said David Moore, executive director of The Firehouse Theatre. “We’re thrilled that he’s home. I look forward to him healing at the right pace, then coming back when the time is right.”

Police arrested one of the two men who allegedly attacked him.

Detectives are still actively looking for the second suspect pictured above wearing the red/blue jeans. He is described as a B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds.

If anyone has information on the second suspect, please call Detective Hubner in the Assaults Unit at 214-671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this offense.

