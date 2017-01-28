Trump Says Refugee Crackdown ‘Not A Muslim Ban’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(AP) – President Donald Trump says his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries “is not a Muslim ban.”

A day after signing an executive order implementing the ban immediately, Trump says it’s “working out very nicely.”

But confusion, worry and outrage boiled over Saturday as airlines blocked people from traveling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Trump’s order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

