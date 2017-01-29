Dallas Mayor Meets With Released Detainees From DFW Airport

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings met with travelers who were detained at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport due to President Donald Trump’s executive order on extreme vetting.

The detainees who were moved from the airport to downtown Dallas were slowly released throughout Sunday.

Mayor Rawlings greeted each traveler with flowers and apologies.

Judge Clay Jenkins, who was also greeting released detainees, said they were released on a case-by-case basis as Customs and Border Protection worked through their files.

The detainees were held at DFW Airport since Saturday, and many protesters called for their release.

“I’m proud of the protesters,” said Mayor Rawlings. “I’m proud of DFW Airport and all the individuals who work to take care of them.”

One woman from Iran arrived in Dallas to visit her sister, and she said was treated kindly at the airport.

“I feel great. Little shocked. I feel both excited and need to see my sister,” said Barsiana Ghotbi Ravandi. “[I] underwent a very difficult situation. Very hard for us after a long flight.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)