Shooting Reported At Mosque In Quebec City

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

QUEBEC CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Authorities in Quebec City say there has been a shooting incident at a local mosque with multiple fatalities.

The Associated Press reports two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Quebec City police tweeted saying there would be more details to follow.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet: “Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.”

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)