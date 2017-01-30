TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-20 Closed In Kaufman County Due To Crash Involving Tanker Truck | Check Traffic Map

5 Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill Shuts Down I-20 W In Kaufman County

January 30, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Big Rig, crash, diesel fuel, dps, fuel spill, I-20, Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A five-vehicle crash resulted in no serious injuries but a major interstate shut down Monday morning.

The crash happened at I-20 near County Road 314 in Kaufman County around 10:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation by DPS indicates a big rig carrying diesel fuel was traveling west entering an area of I-20 that was down to one lane due to construction.  The tanker driver did not see the slowing traffic ahead and struck a white Dodge pick-up.

The Dodge pick-up in-turn, struck a gray Hyundai sedan that was in front of it.

The tanker truck and trailer continued to slide and struck another box truck.

On impact, the tanker began to roll on its side and hit a third box truck.

The tanker was transporting diesel fuel which leaked on the roadway.

As a result of the spill, I-20 is closed in the westbound direction and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to FM 2728, then to Hwy 80.

