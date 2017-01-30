Arlington Rep. Who Wants To Criminalize Abortion Receiving Death Threats

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington was placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after death threats started pouring in following his filing of a bill to criminalize abortion in Texas.

“Since filing legislation that would abolish the practice of abortion in the state of Texas, Representative Tinderholt, through both his personal cell phone and his state office has received multiple death threats leading to his family being placed under DPS protection,” said Rep. Tinderholt’s political consultant, Luke Macias.

Tinderholt filed his Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act on Jan. 11. Under House bill 948, both abortion providers and women who receive an abortion could face murder charges.

When asked which of Tinderholt’s family members were threatened, Macias responded, “His wife, in particular… ”

This isn’t the first time a member of the Texas legislature has been placed under DPS protection. But given the number of threats toward the Tinderholt family, Arlington police and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office are helping out.

“Local law enforcement have been very protective of him and his family,” said Macias. “The truth is that he has received a tremendous amount of feedback – both positive and negative – on the subject of his legislation.”

