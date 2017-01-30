Reunion Tower “A Love Story”

January 30, 2017 8:52 PM By J.D. Ryan
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – There is a saying “love is in the air”, and for one Dallas couple nothing could be more accurate.

It was in the eighth grade that Ashley Clark first caught the eye of Gabe Herrera. It would, of course, be high school before they could date.

“You know you kind of read about it or see it in movies, but then you’re actually in it you can’t really believe that it is true” said Gabe Herrera.

Last year, on their tenth anniversary, Gabe looked for the perfect spot to surprise his soon-to-be fiancé.

“Being in Reunion Tower, seeing the whole city, I just thought it was such a great location to encapsulate our entire relationship” Gabe added.

Gabe planned a secret dinner in the Reunion Tower Five Sixty Restaurant, and trip to the Geo-Deck for a special moment.

“Mind you I am extremely nervous at this point, I’m shaking trying to keep my cool. I got down on one knee and obviously proposed. A really beautiful moment, she’s crying I’m crying, she said yes” Gabe smiled.

Valentine’s Day is two weeks away, so now would be the time to schedule your “Love is in the Air” moment at the Reunion Towner Geo-Deck.

And they lived happily ever after… Around Town!

