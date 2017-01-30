Bush Leaves Houston Hospital After Pneumonia Battle

January 30, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: George H.W. Bush, Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital, Pneumonia

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A spokesman stated Monday that former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital after his battle with pneumonia. The 92-year-old former leader was given his final round of antibiotics last week.

Bush was admitted to the hospital on January 14 after experiencing difficulty breathing. He was then moved into the Intensive Care Unit, where doctors inserted a breathing tube.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath had been providing updates about Bush’s condition on social media, assuring that his health had been improving each day. “He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” McGrath added.

 

