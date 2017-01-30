Chair Says GOP Doesn’t Want To Rush Health Care Overhaul

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-20 Closed In Kaufman County Due To Crash Involving Tanker Truck | Check Traffic Map

January 30, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: GOP Rep. Kevin Brady, House Ways and Means Committee, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, Republican

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leader of the Republican effort to revamp President Barack Obama’s health care law says the message from GOP lawmakers at last week’s private strategy session was for “a very deliberate, thoughtful approach.”

At a closed-door meeting last Thursday in Philadelphia, a secretly made recording revealed several Republicans urging caution about scuttling Obama’s law that has provided coverage to 20 million Americans.

Texas GOP Rep. Kevin Brady chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. He says lawmakers told leaders: “Let’s not rush. Let’s get it right.”

President Donald Trump has urged congressional Republicans to move quickly. But Republicans haven’t decided how to replace the law.

Until now, Republicans have talked about finishing initial legislation by early spring.

One leadership aide says there’s been no change in plans.

