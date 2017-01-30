TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-20 Closed In Kaufman County Due To Crash Involving Tanker Truck | Check Traffic Map

Child Molester Pleads Guilty, Gets 30 Years In Prison

January 30, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Wayne Stewart, child molester, Ellis County DA's office, prison, sexual abuse of a child

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Bryan Wayne Stewart, 36, of Red Oak, was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On September 30, 2015, Stewart walked into the Red Oak Police Department and confessed to investigators that he had been sexually abusing an underage girl, according to the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim said she was 8 years old when the abuse began.

Prior to the confession, the girl, now 16, had recounted her memories of the abuse to Ellis County Child Advocacy Center investigators.

With the 30 year prison sentence with no chance for parole, Stewart will not be released from prison until he is 65, after which he will be required to register as a sex offender.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia