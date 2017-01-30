Child Molester Pleads Guilty, Gets 30 Years In Prison

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Bryan Wayne Stewart, 36, of Red Oak, was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On September 30, 2015, Stewart walked into the Red Oak Police Department and confessed to investigators that he had been sexually abusing an underage girl, according to the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim said she was 8 years old when the abuse began.

Prior to the confession, the girl, now 16, had recounted her memories of the abuse to Ellis County Child Advocacy Center investigators.

With the 30 year prison sentence with no chance for parole, Stewart will not be released from prison until he is 65, after which he will be required to register as a sex offender.

