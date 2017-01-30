Horse Dies After Running Into A Wall At Fort Worth Stock Show

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (KRLD) – A horse at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo died Sunday night after running into a wall and suffering a spinal cord injury, Matt Brockman of the Stock Show said.

The incident was captured on camera by Bruce Weidner, a rodeo fan from Benbrook.

The footage posted on his Facebook page shows a bucking horse – 9-year-old Treasure of Patience – crashing into a wall. Upon impact, the horse fell to the ground, rolling on its side and kicking its legs. The rider of the horse was able to hop the fence to safety.

“I want everybody to relax,” the announcer told the hushed crowd. “The first, best medicine is prayer.”

The incident took place during a saddle bronc event at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Around 10 workers rushed to the aid of the horse and rolled it onto an orange mat. A tractor was brought in and pulled the horse out of the arena.

A horse also died of a similar injury during a saddle bronc event at the rodeo on Jan. 16, Brockman said.

