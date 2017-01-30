TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-20 Closed In Kaufman County Due To Crash Involving Tanker Truck | Check Traffic Map

Horse Dies After Running Into A Wall At Fort Worth Stock Show

January 30, 2017 2:59 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, horse, Stock Show

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (KRLD) – A horse at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo died Sunday night after running into a wall and suffering a spinal cord injury, Matt Brockman of the Stock Show said.

The incident was captured on camera by Bruce Weidner, a rodeo fan from Benbrook.

The footage posted on his Facebook page shows a bucking horse – 9-year-old Treasure of Patience – crashing into a wall. Upon impact, the horse fell to the ground, rolling on its side and kicking its legs. The rider of the horse was able to hop the fence to safety.

“I want everybody to relax,” the announcer told the hushed crowd. “The first, best medicine is prayer.”

The incident took place during a saddle bronc event at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Around 10 workers rushed to the aid of the horse and rolled it onto an orange mat. A tractor was brought in and pulled the horse out of the arena.

A horse also died of a similar injury during a saddle bronc event at the rodeo on Jan. 16, Brockman said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Austin York
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia