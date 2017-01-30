Immigrant With Green Card Worries It Won’t Be Renewed

January 30, 2017 By Steve Pickett
DALLAS (CBS11) – It’s called Five Points. It’s an intersection in northeast Dallas where five streets connect at one stop light. It’s in the Vickery Meadow community. Ahmad Jawed Mones has lived in the area since March 2016.

Mones arrived in Dallas from Afghanistan.

He worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Military.

A special Immigrant Visa was granted to him, as an act of appreciation from the government, and a step to keep him safe. “I just want to have the government let us live in this country,” he said Monday afternoon during his lunch break.

Mones is worried he will not receive Permanent Resident status based on orders issued by President Trump. The President issued an executive order curtailing immigration for several months for individuals coming from seven specific countries. The President also blocked refugee resettlement from Syria indefinitely. The order created a wave of protests nationwide at major airports, including DFW International Airport.

Mones wants to move his parents to Dallas, but believes if he travels back to Afghanistan, he could be blocked from reentering America.

“The ban means we have families in the pipeline, already have plane tickets, preparing to get on planes this week, to join existing family members, who effectively can’t make that trip now,” Wes Magruder, board chairman of Refugee Services of Texas.

RST announced Monday, 57 of 112 refugees scheduled for resettlement in Dallas, Fort Worth or Houston were blocked because of the Trump executive order.

“This does have something to do with an anti-Muslim perspective,” Magruder said.

Mones’ family isn’t subject to any block based on the ban order, yet he worries about access to a visa that will allow his family to stay, or actions that could prevent his loved ones to find safe haven in Dallas.

