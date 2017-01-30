New Coach Plans To Keep Championships Coming

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CEDAR HILL (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Cedar Hill High School football program has turned to the past to help it prepare for the future.

Anthony Lynn has been hired as head coach of the Longhorns, filling the vacancy created when Joey McGuire left Cedar Hill after 14 seasons to be a part of the Baylor University football staff.

Lynn, who was head coach at Arlington Sequin High School, had served as the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill under Joey McGuire when the team won a state championship in 2006.

Winning championships has become the expectation at Cedar Hill. The Longhorns won three state title’s in McGuire’s 14 seasons.

Coach Lynn says he has no fear of the championship expectation. In fact, he embraces it, telling CBS 11 Sports, “You can’t shy away from it. You can’t downplay it. You’ve got to go challenge it.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)