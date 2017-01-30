Texas Lawmaker Files ‘Tebow’ Bill To Give Homeschoolers Options

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas lawmaker who wants home schooled kids to have access to public school activities is pushing for the “Tebow bill”.

Many believe the bill named after the former Heisman Trophy-winning football player who was homeschooled but played on his local public school team offer parents more options.

State Senator Van Taylor filed the bill on Friday.

While proponents express excitement over a third attempt to pass “Tebo”, homeschoolers voiced concerns over the legislation.

Senator Taylor said the proposed bill would allow school age children to participate in activities such as athletics, band and debate.

“Some parents might want that option for their kids,” said President of the Home School Athletic Association, John Manning. “Some people are completely content to continue to participate in a completely homeschooled team. Discussion over the bill is a good thing.”

Texas Home School Coalition President Tim Lambert said he supports the bill since it would give children more opportunities to get involved.

He also told CBS11 that in order to be eligible to compete, students would have to pass certain standardized tests.