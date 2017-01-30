Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday Night

January 30, 2017 9:17 AM
judicial nomination, Justice Antonin Scalia, nomination, Supreme Court, Supreme Court Justice, U.S. Supreme Court, United States Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Trump tweeted Monday that he has “made my decision” and will announce it on Tuesday.

Trump says the pick is someone “unbelievably highly respected.” He made the comment Monday during a breakfast with small business leaders at the White House.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia in Texas. President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

