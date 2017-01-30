Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick Tuesday Night

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Trump tweeted Monday that he has “made my decision” and will announce it on Tuesday.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump says the pick is someone “unbelievably highly respected.” He made the comment Monday during a breakfast with small business leaders at the White House.

The court has been working with eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia in Texas. President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

