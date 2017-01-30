Vigil To Show Support For Refugees To Be Held Tonight

January 30, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: candlelight vigil, executive order, Immigration, immigration ban, immigration executive action, Muslim nations, President Donald Trump, Thanks-Giving Square, Thanksgiving Square, vigil

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Travelers detained over the weekend because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban are now with friends and loved ones in North Texas. Meanwhile there’s an event tonight to push back against the executive order that bars people from certain predominantly Muslim nations from the United States.

Many who fought for the release of the travelers who were detained at Dallas Fort Worth International airport will take part in a vigil for change.

The vigil, to be held in Thanks-Giving Square in Dallas, comes on the heels of drama across the country and around the world over the weekend.

Nine people were released after spending more than 24 hours in holding at DFW Airport. Travelers were moved to downtown Dallas Sunday and greeted with roses by Mayor Mike Rawlings.

The Mayor said what happened does not reflect North Texas values. “The tide is turning. The sun is rising. These important visitors to our city are here. We’ve wished them welcome,” he said.
City and county leaders also voiced their apologies.

Imam Omar Suleiman, with the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, was among those pushing the release of the travelers. “Because of this sustained pressure, we’ve been able to secure the release of the nine people that we had the names… the list of,” he said.

The ban put in place by Trump blocks immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Once released here in North Texas traveler Barsiana Ghotbi Ravandi, from Iran, said, “I feel great [but a] little shocked. We underwent a very difficult situation [and it was] very hard for us after a very long flight.”

Trump’s order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days.

Faith leaders, refugee resettlement agencies, refugee leaders, civic leaders, and elected officials are all expected to condemn the executive action during an evening press conference before the interfaith vigil for refugees.

Organizers of the event said the gathering would be one of “community unity and peaceful hope”.

The event is being held at Thanks-Giving Square, located at 1627 Pacific Avenue in downtown Dallas. The press conference begins at 5:30 p.m. and the vigil will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

