Best Low Carb Dishes In DFW

By Kena Sosa Many of us are already contemplating a laundry list of New Year’s Resolutions that will revitalize and strengthen us as individuals, friends and families. If your resolution list includes a low carb diet to get back to your ideal weight, here are some savory options for you.

If you have a hunkering for a good burger during your low carb stint, Hunky's Old Fashioned Hamburgers has what you crave. To be hunky and healthy you can choose between their Veggie Swiss Burger, or the Spicy Black Bean Veggie Burger, laced with Jack cheese, and guacamole. Both come on a wheat bun, letting you off the hook for the carbs. Don't assume that you can't order a low carb meat burger from the rest of the menu, if you request it, you can be accommodated for a wheat bun and still get your meat on.

While most of the items on the menu at Cosmic Café are vegetarian, eating carb-free does require paying attention to whether or not bread or rice is part of your karmic feast. Yogi Power, Spinach enchiladas do have red tortillas on the menu, but this is easily substituted for a low carb option and highly recommended when you are on the lookout for something different. If you are not a fan of substitutions, try Yogi Power, a plate full of sautéed vegetables, served on leaf lettuce and good for both the body and soul. You're your stomach is full, head upstairs for a bit of yoga or other soothing activities to revive your inner peace and overall health and well-being.

A night out at Nick & Sam's is a luxurious treat. One can thank Phil Romano for bringing to life a steak house thick with flavor and class. Nick & Sam's, specializes in steaks. These are no ordinary steaks, these are melt-in-your-mouth heavenly, meaty morsels. The best part being, if you are on a low carb diet, most of the items on the menu will still be accessible to you. If you want an extra dose of carb-free carnivorous delight, make sure to try the Japanese Beef, marbled with just enough fat to stay succulent and flavorful with less guilt.



For 30 plus years, extra-flavorful dishes have kept hungry customers coming back to Howard Wang's China Grill. Contemporary in style and appetites, Howard Wang's has plenty of dishes to suit low carb tastes. Most notably, the Buddha's Delight fills stomachs with goodness without the future fatty carbs, through the delectable combination of tofu, mushrooms, broccoli, other vegetables and white sauce. In fact, several items on this menu could fit the bill. Ask for white sauce instead of brown sauce and unattainable options become qualified for low carb status and still remain equally delicious.