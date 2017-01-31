TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Highway 121 Closed Near Grapevine Mills Due To Paint On The Road | Check Map

Burn Awareness Week

January 31, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Burn Awareness Week, Parkland Hospital

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Have you talked to your kids about the possible burn risks in your home? Now is the time. Burn Awareness Week is February 5-11.

The Parkland Burn Center in Dallas is one of the largest civilian burn units in the nation. The center is a comprehensive burn unit that provides the newest research, technologies and products for the treatment of burn-related injuries that result from flames, chemicals, electricity and scalds. The Parkland Burn Prevention Fire Safety Fair is February 6. Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia