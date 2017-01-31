Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Have you talked to your kids about the possible burn risks in your home? Now is the time. Burn Awareness Week is February 5-11.
The Parkland Burn Center in Dallas is one of the largest civilian burn units in the nation. The center is a comprehensive burn unit that provides the newest research, technologies and products for the treatment of burn-related injuries that result from flames, chemicals, electricity and scalds. The Parkland Burn Prevention Fire Safety Fair is February 6. Click here for more information.