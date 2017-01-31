Carrollton Sees Uptick In HVAC Copper Thefts

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton police say they’re investigating “a recent uptick” in the number of commercial HVAC copper thefts in industrial areas.
It’s a costly crime for businesses.
The Carrollton Police Department said on its Facebook page their investigators encourage business owners to check theirA/C units, especially if they haven’t run them lately.
Police also suggest a few tips to prevent A/C copper theft:
-proper lighting
-limit access to your HVAC units, either by limiting rooftop access or with cage guards
-consider motion sensors and/or alarms with pressure sensing ability
Police said theft victims should call (972) 466-3333.
Anyone with tips regarding this investigation can send them to CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
Back in 2015, Garland Police arrested three people for copper theft in an industrial area.
