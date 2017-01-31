Classes Resume At NISD High School After Bomb Threat Lockdown

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROPHY CLUB (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas high school will try to get back to normal today after a bomb scare kept teachers and students on lockdown late into Monday evening.

Northwest Independent School District superintendent Ryder Warren says the campus of Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club will be ready for a regular school day this morning. After a long, stressful Monday, the main focus today will be to make sure students, teachers and staff are safe.

Police began investigating the bomb threat just before 3 p.m. Monday. The first message indicated the threating person was inside the building. The Byron Nelson campus was placed on lockdown and police told administrators to keep students in place until they could sweep the building.

Parents were finally able to pick up their kids, after 7 p.m. last night. Teachers escorted them from Bryon Nelson High over to Medlin Middle School, less than a mile away. Some parents and school buses waiting to take them home met students there.

A lot of moms and dads spent the afternoon waiting as close to the campus as they could get. Some said they were able to text and communicate with their children.

Parent Shannon Williams admitted, “If I had just seen on the news or heard on Facebook that something was happening and I didn’t know how he was I would be basket case, but he’s been able to let me know what’s happening and that he’s okay.”

Kimberly Moody was one of the parents who waited more than three hours after the bomb threat came in to the high school. “While we see that it’s calm out here… to have the students be able to tell us that inside it was okay, I heard some were playing chess, and to know that they were safe inside made it a lot better.”

Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders says SWAT and the bomb investigation teams made two sweeps through the school after people cleared out. A number of students, teachers and staff still hadn’t picked up their cars Tuesday morning, after being forced to leave them so the bomb squad could sweep the parking lot. The all clear was finally given around midnight.

No word on who made the threat. Police and the district continue to investigate the threat and say they are taking it very seriously.

