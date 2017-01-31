CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Construction Worker Falls To His Death In Dallas

January 31, 2017 4:11 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker fell six stories to his death Tuesday morning in Dallas.

The 28-year-old was working at Katy Station in the 3100 block of N. Houston when he lost his balance on the scaffolding.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

