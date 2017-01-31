Construction Worker Falls To His Death In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction worker fell six stories to his death Tuesday morning in Dallas.
The 28-year-old was working at Katy Station in the 3100 block of N. Houston when he lost his balance on the scaffolding.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)