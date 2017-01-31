Cowboys Work Out CFL Return Star McDuffie

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly worked out CFL wide receiver and kick-return ace Quincy McDuffie, who used his speed to star last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
McDuffie, 26, was a standout at the University of Central Florida, but was undrafted in 2013. He was with the Denver Broncos briefly before carving out a career in Canada, where the 5-8, 178-pounder has averaged 27 yards per kick return. In college, he averaged 34 yards per return.
The Cowboys are facing free-agency decisions with receivers Terrance Williams and Brice Butler, but in McDuffie’s case, he figures more as possible competition for Dallas return man Lucky Whitehead.