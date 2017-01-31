TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 121 Closed Near Grapevine Mills After Crash Involving Truck | Seek Alternate Routes

Diplomats Send Cable Criticizing Trump Travel Ban

January 31, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Diplomats, Donald Trump, President Trump, Sean Spicer, White House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of American diplomats have sent a memo to the State Department’s leadership, criticizing President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It’s believed to be one of the most popularly-supported statements of dissent in the department’s history.

A State Department official says the cable was received today, a day after White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested that those who disagreed with Trump’s new policy should resign.

The official didn’t have an exact number of signatures, but said more than 800 had indicated they would sign after drafts of the cable circulated over the weekend.

The document argues that the executive order Trump signed last week runs counter to American values and will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world.

Dissent channel cables are a mechanism for U.S. diplomats to register disagreement internally about U.S. policies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia