Ex-Detective In Texas Gets Prison For Money Laundering

BEAUMONT (AP) — A former detective with a Southeast Texas sheriff’s office must serve a year and a day in federal prison for money laundering in a public housing scheme.
Chad Wayne Hogan of Orange was sentenced Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials say Hogan last September pleaded guilty in a $188,000 scam linked to government funds meant to help residents of some apartment complex in Port Arthur and Groves.
Hogan in March resigned from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office amid the investigation into funds since 2009.
Investigators say a property manager signed up some tenants for government utility assistance, but never told them and kept the federal funds. Officials say Hogan then deposited the funds into an account he controlled and split the money with some property workers.
Hogan must also pay restitution.