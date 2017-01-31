CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Ferret Has Successful Pacemaker Surgery At Kansas State

January 31, 2017 3:58 PM
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

The 4-year-old ferret, named Zelda, is owned by Carl Hobi of Olathe, who took her to the Veterinary Health Center in Manhattan, Kansas, after Christmas. Zelda had a third-degree block in her heart, which caused a low heartbeat and a lack of energy.

The university said tests determined Zelda was a good candidate for a pacemaker, although it had to be special ordered because of her veins’ small size.

The university says Zelda was released two days after the surgery and should enjoy a normal ferret lifespan, which the school’s veterinary college says generally is about 10 years.

It was the first time the center implanted a pacemaker in a ferret.

