‘Hiring Our Heroes’ Event Draws Hopeful Veterans In Dallas

January 31, 2017 6:23 PM By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBS11) – Hundreds of military veterans and their spouses poured into the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday for a special hiring event.

The non-profit Hiring Our Heroes held a job fair for veterans as well as their spouses who are looking for work.

“This is really about connecting local communities with those really talented workers who are veterans and military spouses,” said HOH President Eric Eversole.

About 90 employers set up booths inside the AAC to meet the veterans and their spouses who were handing out resumes and making first impressions.

Among those in attendance was Senior Master Sergeant Joe Ritter from the Texas Air National Guard and his wife, Ronna.

Sr. Master Sgt. Ritter is getting ready to retire from his service after 36 years and is looking to transition into the civilian workforce.

He’s worked as an aircraft mechanic his entire military careers and says this kind of lifestyle change can be daunting.

“Fear keeps me up of not knowing whether I am hirable on the outside,” said Ritter. “I think that I can offer something, but I don’t know because I’ve always done the same thing.”

Despite his worries, employers say he is exactly the kind of person they are looking to hire.

Employers say veterans have strong and committed work ethics.

Ritter says this new phase of his life is going to take a little getting used to.

“I have a suit and tie on. I’m not used to that,” said Ritter.

Last year Hiring Our Heroes held about 80 job fairs throughout the country.

They estimate 200,000 to 250,000 veterans make the transition from a military career into civilian life each year.

