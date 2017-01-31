CBS11[1]
Man Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Kill Housekeeper

January 31, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Anita Fox, Arrested, Bernard "Little Joe" Gorman, colleyville, Crime, Death, Housekeeper, jail, Murder, prison

COLLEYVILLE (AP) — Court records show a man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a housekeeper who was found fatally stabbed inside a Colleyville home where she worked.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Bernard “Little Joe” Gorman, who was charged with murder, pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser included count of conspiracy to commit murder. Under the plea, he will be sentenced to 14 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

Gorman, a 28-year-old Houston man, was accused, along with his father, of stalking and killing 69-year-old Anita Fox in 2014 in Colleyville in hopes of collecting on a $1 million insurance policy authorities suspect she didn’t know existed.

His father died of natural causes before he could be arrested.

