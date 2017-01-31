Mexican Cartel Leader In Dallas To Face Charges

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (AP) – A man accused of being a leader in a Mexican drug cartel has been extradited to Texas to face charges that he was part of a cocaine and methamphetamine distribution ring.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in Dallas announced that Arnoldo Rueda-Medina, known as “La Minsa” in the La Familia Michoacana cartel, appeared before a federal magistrate Friday in Dallas to face single drug distribution conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy counts.
The charges stem from a 2010 indictment that allege the 47-year-old Rueda-Medina and 13 co-conspirators arranged to transport multi-kilogram shipments of drugs from Mexico to North Texas and used some of those drug proceeds to rent residences in Texas to store the drugs.
