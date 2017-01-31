Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Shot At Cold Beer Company

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 121 Closed Near Grapevine Mills After Crash Involving Truck | Seek Alternate Routes

January 31, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Matthew Posey, Ochre House Theater

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ochre House Theatre founder, Matthew Posey, 58, was shot in the face at Cold Beer Company near Deep Ellum late Monday night.

Posey and a friend were getting into his truck when the shooting happened in the bar’s parking lot at 3600 Main Street, at Exposition Avenue. The suspect jumped into a car with others and took off after shooting Posey twice.

Described as a “famous, amazing playwright and dear friend,” by someone who knows him, Posey is recovering at Baylor Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has had minor roles in movies and currently has a play running he both wrote and directed.

Police describe the suspect who fired several rounds as a black male. He didn’t say or take anything, according to police.

Police are now looking to see if surveillance video from businesses nearby, captured the shooting.

The shooter will face a charge of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon when caught.

