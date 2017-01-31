Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Shot At Cold Beer Company

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ochre House Theatre founder, Matthew Posey, 58, was shot in the face at Cold Beer Company near Deep Ellum late Monday night.
Posey and a friend were getting into his truck when the shooting happened in the bar’s parking lot at 3600 Main Street, at Exposition Avenue. The suspect jumped into a car with others and took off after shooting Posey twice.
Described as a “famous, amazing playwright and dear friend,” by someone who knows him, Posey is recovering at Baylor Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has had minor roles in movies and currently has a play running he both wrote and directed.
Police describe the suspect who fired several rounds as a black male. He didn’t say or take anything, according to police.
Police are now looking to see if surveillance video from businesses nearby, captured the shooting.
The shooter will face a charge of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon when caught.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)