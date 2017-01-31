Oprah Winfrey To Become Special Contributor For 60 Minutes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Oprah Winfrey, the broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist, will become a special contributor to “60 Minutes,” the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager announced on Tuesday.

Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News’ legendary Sunday night broadcast this fall.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” Fager said. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ‘60 Minutes.’ I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Winfrey said that she’s been a “big admirer” of “60 Minutes” since her days as a young reporter.

“I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” Winfrey said. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Winfrey has established during her storied career an enduring connection with the American people. For 25 years, Winfrey was host of her award-winning talk show “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history.

60 Minutes began its 49th season in September of last year. 2016. The program airs Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. on CBS 11.

