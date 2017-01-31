CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Plane Crashes In Denton County, No One Hurt

January 31, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: Denton County, Mulkey Lane, Northwest ISD, Outdoor Learning Center, small plane crash

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane crashed in Denton County Tuesday afternoon in the Northlake area, north of Texas Motor Speedway in the 7700 block of Mulkey Lane.

The plane crashed into trees outside Northwest ISD’s Outdoor Learning Center.

The pilot and passenger are both okay and walking around.

No one on the ground was injured either.  There were no students on site when the plane went down.

The Argyle Fire District tweeted a photo and a few details from the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to crash.

This is a developing story.

