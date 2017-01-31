Senate Panel Approves Rick Perry As Energy Secretary

January 31, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Energy Department, Energy Secretary, Former Governor Rick Perry, Former Texas Gov Rick Perry, Oops, Rick Perry, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has approved former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve as Energy Secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Republicans are muscling more of Trump’s Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections, with committees poised Tuesday to advance his picks to head agencies amid partisan battles over health care, legal protections, education and the economy.

After Perry’s approval, Senator John Cornyn issued a statement that said, in part –

“Under Rick Perry’s leadership, Texas experienced innovative growth in our energy sector, which translated to more jobs and lower prices for families across our state. I’m confident he’ll replicate this success at a national level.”

Perry will now head the department that he once suggested be shut down. When the former governor ran for the 2012 presidency, during a debate, he famously forgot the name one of the three agencies he had pledged to eliminate.

“The third agency of government I would — I would do away with Education, the — Commerce… Commerce and, let’s see. I can’t. The third one, I can’t. Sorry — oops,” he said.

Tuesday the committee voted 17-6 to approve Perry’s nomination, sending it to the full Senate.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia