Skip Fletcher, Of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Dead At 82

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A family synonymous with the State Fair of Texas is mourning a loss.

Skip Fletcher “the patriarch of the Fletcher’s Corny Dog family” passed away Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. at the age of 82.

He was in the hospital with pneumonia for the past nine days.

The Fletcher’s Corny Dog, first sold at Fair Park by brothers Carl and Neil Fletcher in 1942. The Fletcher brothers claimed to be the inventors of the modern corny dog. Julia Child, Oprah and Mikhail Gorbachev have all taken a bite.

After the original Fletcher brothers died in the 1980’s, Neil’s sons, Skip and Bill, took over the business. The brothers still guarded their corny dog recipe like a military secret.

No funeral plans have been finalized at this time.

