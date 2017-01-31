SMU Law Professor Expects Judge Gorsuch To ‘Sail Through’ Nomination

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS11 NEWS) – President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, to the U.S. Supreme Court was his first, but it might not be the last.

Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Colorado, is a mainstream-conservative who is not considered a “wildcard” in terms of Trump’s other nominations.

“When we judges don our robes, it doesn’t make us any smarter,” remarked Gorsuch. “But it does serve as a reminder of what’s expected of us. Impartiality and independence. Collegiality and courage.”

SMU constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter said while it is an important pick, it will not vastly change the look of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Gorsuch replaces Justice Scalia, a conservative judge Gorsuch closely resembles.

The judicial landscape could change dramatically if Trump gets another nomination.

Carpenter said Justices Ginsburg, Kennedy and Breyer could all soon retire.

“That would result in a massive shift on the court,” said Carpenter. “The next pick down the road could affect things like affirmative action, and abortion and religious liberty claims and gay rights and all of those very controversial topics.”

Carpenter said while something revealing can come out of confirmation hearings, he expects Judge Gorsuch to sail through based on his track record.