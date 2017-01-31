Steelers Chairman Rooney Expects Roethlisberger To Return

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 121 Closed Near Grapevine Mills After Crash Involving Truck | Seek Alternate Routes

January 31, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Art Rooney II, Ben Roethlisberger, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Art Rooney II expects quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to return next season.

Roethlisberger said last week he needed to evaluate things before committing to playing in 2017. Rooney said he spoke to Roethlisberger recently and believes Roethlisberger will be back for a 14th year. Rooney called it “natural” for a player with Roethlisberger’s experience to think about the future.

Rooney added the Steelers are probably “due” to address the quarterback situation in the draft. Backup Landry Jones will become a free agent this spring.

Rooney said he’s not concerned about wide receiver Antonio Brown’s antics. Brown drew a strong rebuke from coach Mike Tomlin after broadcasting scenes from the team’s victorious locker room following a playoff win over Kansas City. Rooney called them “small annoyances” and said the team is committed to renegotiating Brown’s contract in the offseason.

