Tarrant County Authorities Warn About Phone Scam

January 31, 2017 9:03 AM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Tarrant County have issued a public warning about a phone scam, where victims are tricked into thinking that they owe money to a law enforcement agency. The suspect then attempts to convince the victim to buy Green Dot Money Cards.

The suspect identifies himself as a police officer or other law enforcement official, and tells the victim that they have a warrant pending, or some type of fine out of Tarrant County related to a failure to appear for jury duty. The suspect then demands that the victim pay the fine and fees by purchasing Green Dot Money Cards.

According to authorities, in some cases, the suspect has been verbally intimidating, threatening arrest if no payment is made.

Those who fall for the scam end up purchasing the fraudulent money cards and turning over important financial information to criminals.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to understand that they will not call to request money, nor will any other law enforcement agency across the state. They will also not have people purchase money cards over the phone. Likewise, they will not threaten arrests over the phone.

If you receive such a phone call, officials advise that you ask for the caller’s identifying information such as a name and badge number. Then, notify the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office or your local police department immediately.

