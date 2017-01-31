Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The TV industry often uses the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl to hype the latest technology and features of the new TVs hitting the market.

Dan Ackerman, a senior editor for the technology website CNET (owned by CBS Interactive), said these days big TVs with great features and built-in smart technology are far more economical than just a few years. Many new features can be found in TV priced below $1,000.

However, he added it’s important to know the latest industry trends so you don’t pay features that will soon be obsolete.

Here’s our top 5 TV trends of 2017.

1. 4K is now the norm – Just a few years ago, TVs with the 4K technology (four times as many pixels as a standard 1080) were considered a novelty. This year nearly every new TV has 4K technology, including some priced below $500.

2. Thin is thinner – “You may say how is this possible? They are already really thin,” Ackerman said. “But they are getting even thinner almost to the point where they look like paintings you would just hang on the wall.”

Some of the LG’s new ultra-thin TVs are less than a tenth of an inch wide which is just slightly thicker than the thickness of a nickel.

3. 3D is out – Remember when the 3D TV was considered the TV of future. Many of us thought the day would come when everyone would be wearing 3D glasses when watching TV. This trend, however; never took off and most manufactures are no longer making 3D TVs.

4. Curved may soon be out – Another feature that failed to live up to expectations, according to many industry experts, is the curved TV. Ackerman said curved TVs may increase the viewing experience if just one person, sitting directly in front of the middle of the screen, is watching. However, he said it’s often a drawback when multiple people are watching TV. “I am pleased to see that there are not as many curved TVs at least so far in 2017,” said Ackerman. “That’s a trend I kind of would like to see go away.”

5. HDR is the next big thing – Leave it up to the TV industry to come up with another acronym. This year the buzzword is HDR (High Dynamic Range). Ackerman said this one, however; is actually worth paying attention to. HDR is about improving the contrast between darker and brighter parts of the scene. The key is you’ll only notice a difference if you’re using content that features HDR technology. Several movies and even streaming services are using HDR technology.

