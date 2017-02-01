11-Year-Old Girl Wins Fort Worth ISD Spelling Bee

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Fort Worth ISD’s best elementary and middle school spellers squared off this week for a spot to regionals.

Last Friday, Maitri Kovuru of the McLean 6th Grade Learning Center took the crown in the “Area 6” group.

Her championship-winning word was “fraulein.”

The competition lasted 16 rounds.

“I really prepare and I really wanted to go far this time,” said Kovuru.

She now joins five other Fort Worth ISD students at the regional competition at TCU in March.

Kovuru says she hope this is the year she makes it all the way to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

“You just try and find words and books and you learn all those words and them you learn how to put words together based on origin,” said Kovuru.

