1st Day On The Job For Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax

February 1, 2017 6:29 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the first day on the job for the new Dallas City Manager and he’s got a lot of pressing issues to weigh in on. T.C. Broadnax was most recently the city manager in Tacoma, Washington and says he’s no stranger to tackling big issues.

CBS 11 News spoke with Broadnax late last year and he said he wants to hit the ground running, finding solutions to current problems like the police and fire pension fund and city street repairs.

While in Dallas for the final interview process, to replace retiring City Manager A.C. Gonzalez, Broadnax scoped out the city and checked out South Dallas and Fair Park. At the time, he said he was disappointed in the condition of some of the surrounding neighborhoods and had hopes to improve them.

While short-term solutions could be the answer for some issues, Broadnax said he’s also focused “down the road” and will put in place a long-term strategic plan.

“Finding a way to share with the community that we might not be able to get it all done in one year or two years, but here is our plan that takes me out five to 10 years, that hopefully, when we get to the other side, you can say ‘job well done city.’”

Broadnax was credited with fixing big budget deficits in Washington state. In Dallas he will oversee an annual budget of more than $3 billion to run a city with some 1.3 million residents.

While Broadnax is new to the City of Dallas this is not his first time working in Texas – he was the Assistant City Manager in San Antonio from 2006 to 2012.

