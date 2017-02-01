Baylor’s Rhule: From 1 Commit To 27 Signees In 2 Months

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Baylor’s Rhule: From 1 Commit To 27 Signees In 2 Months

February 1, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Art Briles, Baylor, Baylor University, Matt Rhule, National Signing Day

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – Baylor had only one committed recruit when Matt Rhule became head coach nearly two months ago. And the program is still dealing with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles his job last May. Just last week, a new lawsuit was filed alleging that there were a far greater number of attacks and more players involved than previously acknowledged by Baylor officials.

Even with that lingering cloud, the Bears signed 27 players on Wednesday, a balanced signing class that will rank in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference.

While there were no five-star recruits, or even any four-star guys, some tremendous strides were made in recruiting by Rhule in his short time in Waco with the Bears and their completely new coaching staff.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: None

Best in class: Xavier Newman, OL, DeSoto, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Under Armour All-American was a highly touted prospect as a center or guard, and had offers from more than a dozen Power Five schools. He originally committed to Colorado before visiting Baylor after Rhule got the job.

Best of the rest: Trestan Ebner, WR, Henderson, Texas. Had 57 catches for 1,074 yards and 16 TDs as a senior, when he also had five sacks as a defensive back.

Late addition: Justin Harris, DE, Gonzales, Louisiana. Originally committed to UCF last summer, the 6-5, 250-pounder had at least 10 other offers, including Texas A&M and Purdue, before an official visit to Baylor last weekend.

Ones that got away: Half of Baylor’s highly touted 22-player signing class last spring never went to Waco after Briles lost his job. The Bears also lost several early commits, including five-star linebacker Baron Browning, who verbally committed in the summer of 2015 before his junior season at Kennedale (Texas) High. Browning, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 overall recruit, is now an early enrollee at Ohio State.

How they’ll fit in: With the Bears down to about 70 scholarship players last season, including a dozen seniors, the new signees help build back up roster numbers. There are 14 defensive and 13 offensive players in this class, including 11 linemen (six on defense, five on offense. There are also three receivers, two running backs and a quarterback.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia