Car Burglary Concerns Draw Crowd To Grapevine Park

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (CBS11) – Grapevine police hosted a crime awareness meeting with members of the community at Dove Park Pavilion on Wednesday night.

“We are actively and aggressively investigating anything that goes on in the neighborhoods,” said Police Chief Eddie Salame.

Grapevine police said officers responded to 38 automobile burglaries in January. Cash, guns, laptops and cellphones were stolen.

Police said they have seen a recent uptick in car break ins, but this doesn’t mean that crime is necessarily increasing.

“In many of these cases the cars were unlocked,” said Chief Salame. “We can do our part and increase patrols but this a community effort and we need you to lock your car doors and remove valuables.”

Julio Manzriego and his son attended the community meeting. They said they were grateful for police assistance after they said they were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening.

“They pulled out a gun and put it to my head and all I could do was pray and worry about my son,” said Julio.

The two men got away with cash, car keys and the victims cell phone.

Police said the armed robbery and break ins appear to be unrelated, but police are still actively investigating.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)