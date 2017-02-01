Fire Leads To Attempted Murder Investigation In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBS11) – A suspicious fire at a Plano apartment building has turned into an arson and attempted murder investigation.
According to court documents, a mother may have set the fire to cover up the severe abuse of her son.
It happened at the Preston Creek Apartments on Preston Road Wednesday morning.
The mother died in the fire.
Her 5-year-old son survived, but investigators said his throat was slashed and his skull was fractured.
