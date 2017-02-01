Former President And First Lady To Do Super Bowl Coin Toss

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A super honor for former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush.
They’ve been invited by the NFL Commissioner to do the coin flip before the start of Super Bowl LI.
The Bushes live in Houston where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
The former president got out of the hospital Monday after being treated for pneumonia for more than two weeks. The former first lady had been hospitalized as well with bronchitis.
Both are now home.
The Bushes are big sports fans and attend Houston Astros and Houston Texans games on a regular basis.
The former president’s spokesperson tweeted about the honor Wednesday afternoon.
