Goodell: No Timetable On Ezekiel Elliott’s Domestic Violence Investigation

HOUSTON (105.3 The Fan) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of topics in his state of the NFL address on Wednesday, but what caught Cowboy’s fans attention was his statement on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was cleared by Columbus, Ohio police in a domestic violence case from last July. However, the NFL decided to take a further look into the allegations to decide if they needed to impose a suspension of Elliott.

Today, Goodell said the league has no timetable on when the matter will be resolved.

In October, a source close to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher said a CBS report that insisted Ezekiel Elliott “could face a lengthy suspension” as the result of an NFL investigation into allegations of domestic violence was “nothing new’’ and a “regurgitation’’ of what is already known about the Cowboys rookie running back domestic violence case.

A woman with whom Elliott had a relationship filed a police report in July and alleged Elliott assaulted her. Elliott denied the allegations and law-enforcement authorities in Columbus, citing “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents,’’ did not prosecute.

Three witnesses told police they didn’t see Elliott assault the 20-year-old woman. Elliott said the woman got the bruises and abrasions in a bar fight.

The league has the latitude to discipline players even if the court system does not, though it’s possible that Elliott’s case remains in the NFL’s sights because of its botched handling of the case of Giants kicker Josh Brown, who earlier this year received just a one-game suspension for multiple cases of violence against his wife, although the NFL circled back and suspended Brown after new information came to light.

