K&C Catch Up With NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
80’s boy band icon Joey McIntyre is no doubt a Boston boy…therefore a die-hard Patriots fan. So where else should he be than at the Super Bowl radio row.
K&C spotted the entertainer, dress is traditional-looking Patriots garb to talk about his upcoming projects and a new New Kids On The Block tour.
Cory even shared a creepy memory of his with NKOTB.
Watch!
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)